Amor’s eight touchdowns give GCA first playoff victory

Behind quarterback Austin Amor’s eight touchdowns, Grace Christian Academy captured its first playoff win in the TSSAA with a 64-24 beatdown of Wayne County.

Amor rushed for 168 yards and five scores and passed for 186 yards and two touchdowns. He also returned a fumble 35 yards for a score.

His touchdown runs of 25, 34 and 13 yards and his fumble return put the Lions up 28-0 in the first quarter.

He extended the lead to 35-8 with a 1-yard touchdown run just before halftime.

Amor added a touchdown run and touchdown passes of 11 yards to Cole Scott and 46 yards to Kolby Alonzo in the third quarter.

Alonzo added a 35-yard touchdown run to start the fourth quarter.

GCA (6-4) travels to face Cornersville (10-1) on Nov. 10.