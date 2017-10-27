Amor’s four TDs deliver GCA its first playoff berth

Grace Christian Academy (5-4) made history Friday.

With its 28-14 win at home against Fayetteville, GCA earned its first playoff berth as a TSSAA program.

Quarterback Austin Amor led the charge for the Lions, rushing for 244 yards and four touchdowns.

His first touchdown came on a 23-yardrun for a 7-0 lead with 4:57 left in the second quarter.

Fayetteville evened the score with a blocked punt returned for a touchdown midway through the third.

Amor’s 28-yard touchdown run pushed the Lions ahead 14-7 early in the fourth quarter.

After Fayetteville returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to even the score, Amor tacked on touchdown runs of 30 and 4 yards to pull GCA away.

GCA will visit Wayne County (7-3) in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs on Nov. 3.