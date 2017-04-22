AMY DISMUKES: A homegrown tradition

Herbs are no longer only for the kitchen. While many Tennesseans grow herbs to use for culinary seasoning, others use the scented plants to add color to landscape designs or like myself, as companions to deter insects, disease or pests in the landscapes and vegetable bed.

Before making your selection to plant, there are several requirements to consider. Make sure you’re choosing plants that can tolerate or accept your environment. The type of herb you choose will dictate its placement in your garden(s).

Most herbs prefer full sun while many, such as mints, cilantro and basils, are also suitable for those shady spots.

All herbs require a well-draining soil and regular watering.

Mediterranean herbs, such as rosemary and lavender, are more able to tolerate drought conditions and have the ability to live in less-than-perfect soils. Several suggested selections for growing ease in Tennessee include, but are not limited to, basil, thyme, rosemary, mint, sage, dill, oregano, chives, lemongrass, parsley … I could go on!

There are so many different varieties of basil now available it’s almost difficult to keep up. They vary from scent and flavor to texture and leaf color, and can really spruce up a garden or outdoor space. Lettuce leaf is very easy to harvest, with leaves true to their description. And it’s a perfect addition to a mix of baby greens for a very subtle hint of basil. Genovese and sweet basil are my favorites, with the true reminiscent flavor we think of when basil comes to mind. You can mix basils to make a complex pesto … or landscape. The purple basils are stunning when utilized as a specimen plant in an annual flower bed (and can be a little treat for the hungry gardener just looking for a little snack). WARNING: basil is not frost tolerant, so be sure to plant after frost danger has passed.

Thyme is another great addition to the herb or landscape bed and grows very well in Middle Tennessee. Generally, the English or French versions are best for culinary use, however there are many that are also excellent landscape plants. Creeping and woolly thyme are both excellent groundcovers. Thyme needs a vigorous pruning every so often, so don’t be afraid to give it a good haircut. This guy can also survive the winters as long as they are mild. Thymes prefer good drainage, so they do very well in a container garden.

Rosemary comes in many growth forms and can have many uses, dependent on the user. The larger, upright bush-type rosemary is making a show in many a landscape bed, more and more as an anchor shrub. Its lovely scent has also been known to deter deer, so not a bad idea to throw a few in around the base of your apple trees. The woody stem sometimes allows its persistence through mild winters, to continue growing the next season.

Mint is another phenomenal plant but can be a bit of a hog. It’s ability to anchor to the soil with just a little effort makes it an excellent choice for a groundcover, but you will need to keep a watch, because it will take over. Don’t let its aggressiveness scare you off, because with all the different varieties now available … pineapple, orange, lemon, lime, chocolate … we can have a myriad of flavors with just one type of herb.

There also are many options for sage, should you decide to go that route. Sage is a great herb for steeping a tea. Some survive the winter better than others. Purple, golden and tricolor sages make for very attractive landscaping additions with the added benefit of culinary application.

Dill is both a showstopper in the landscape and tasty as a pickle. It can be used in a variety of culinary techniques, however my favorite use is as a tasty ornamental. Dill is a host for the black swallowtail butterfly, so if you choose to use, plant two … one for you and one for our native friends. Strip the seeds in late summer and make sure that some fall to the ground, and you are sure to have a crop next year.

From a culinary standpoint, Greek and Italian oregano are the most flavorful. Other types, such as golden, make for a great landscape plant.

Marjoram is a close cousin and can function in the same way. Variegated marjoram or golden oregano make very interesting visual additions to the herb garden and can be used in food. Cuban oregano is considered more of an ornamental due to its thick, fuzzy leaves, but its beautiful variegated foliage is amazingly pungent, making it another favorite.

Chives. The flower alone calls for a standing ovation. Garlic chives produce a white bloom, while onion chives bloom a pinkish purple. Very easy to grow, chives are an excellent addition to any herb garden or landscape.

And don’t forget about lemongrass! Not only does it look good in the garden, but its heavenly scent is just blissful with a slight breeze, and the blades are excellent when steeped as a hot tea. It can, but not always, survive a mild winter.

Parsley is definitely a favorite … curly, moss clumping, root or Italian (flat leaf). Moss clumping is now popping up as a replacement for monkey grass as a border plant and can be seen in many a median in Tennessee. Root parsley is grown for use of both the leaves and the ‘carrot-like’ taproot, which has a mild, nutty flavor and is excellent in stews and such. It’s no longer just a garnish folks, and it will overwinter here in our area to continue production the following year … just keep the root system protected. Take home for the day… have fun and don’t let the old standards bog you down.