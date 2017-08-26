AMY DISMUKES: A Homegrown Tradition

THE HOTTER THE BETTER

It seems today like everyone wants to grow the hottest chili pepper.

I myself grow ghost chili, Trinidad scorpion, chocolate habanero and a few

others. But what’s the real enticement in growing something whose insides could very well burn your eyes out?

For me, it’s an ornamental thing. I enjoy watching the gorgeous, organically shaped fruits as they mature and ripen to prime color. For others, it is the heat and nothing else. Basically, it’s a ‘how hot can you go?’ kind of thing.

With roots in Southern Alabama and Louisiana, I shamefully admit, I can no longer handle the ‘heat of the eat’ … but there’s always some admiration for those folks who can and do.

First a little history. The chili pepper is the fruit of plants from the genus Capsicum, and like its relative the tomato, a member of the Solenaceae nightshade family.

Hot (chili) peppers have been a part of the human diet in America for as long as we can recall. Research shows that chili peppers were domesticated some 6,000- plus years back in Mexico and were one of the first self-pollinating crops cultivated. From Mexico, hot peppers spread like ‘wild fire’ (pun intended) with the assistance of those world travelers.

It’s said that Christopher Columbus was one of the first Europeans to encounter hot peppers. When first introduced into Europe, chili peppers were grown in the gardens of monasteries where monks discovered that they could be used as a substitute for black peppercorn, which at the time was pretty pricey and actually served as legal currency for a time.

Now for the HEAT. Chili peppers produces capsaicin, hence the genus Capsicum, which is that spice that you taste. The only capsicum without any capsaicin, and therefore no heat, is the bell pepper. There are three main species of hot peppers: Capsicum frutescens (most recently bred to produce ornamental strains due to upright growth and short stature), Capsicum annuum (green and red bell peppers) and Capsicum chinense (bonnet HOT peppers).

The quantity of capsaicin varies by variety and growing conditions. For example, when plants become drought (water) stressed, the concentration of capsaicin can increase in some parts of the fruit.

With a wide array of flavor (and heat), chili peppers are used in many cuisines across the world. Some mild, some hot and many others burn with a fire so intense that there are no words to describe. Again, to each his own.

WHY DOES IT BURN?

When peppers are consumed, capsaicin binds with pain receptors in the mouth and throat, potentially evoking pain via spinal relays to the brainstem and thalamus where heat and discomfort are perceived. This intensity is reported in Scoville heat units (SHU).

The Scoville scale is a measurement of the heat of a chili pepper and is reported in Scoville heat units (SHU). The scale, named after its creator, Wilbur Scoville, was created in 1912, and was dependent on the capsaicin sensitivity of the testers. Today, liquid chromatography is used to rate the heat.

From the habanada, a beautiful, peachy orange variety of ‘heatless’ habanero or citrus yum that follows the burn of the lemondrop ahi pepper, to the dreaded ghost chili … there is a pepper out there for you. How hot is too hot?!?

“A Home Grown Tradition” is written by Amy Dismukes. Amy is the UT/ TSU Horticulture Extension Agent for Williamson County, Tennessee and is a graduate of Auburn University, where she received a Bachelor of Liberal Arts, a Bachelor of Science in Horticulture and a Master of Agriculture in Plant Pathology & Entomology. She provides educational training for both homeowner and commercial clientele regarding issues concerning horticulture, conducts site visits throughout the county to diagnose and resolve issues with insects, plant diseases, soil and weeds, and is a frequent guest speaker for professional, garden and horticultural associations and commercial pesticide workshops/conferences. Amy also coordinates the Williamson County Master Gardener Program. Please email any questions or concerns to Amy at ahomegrowntradition@gmail.com.

