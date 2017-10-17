Analysis ranks Tennessee low in home energy efficiency

As local residents are switching from air conditioning to heating, a new data analysis names Tennessee as near the bottom among states in energy efficiency.

The consumer web site WalletHub used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, National Climatic Data Center, Energy Information Administration and Federal Highway Administration to calculate home energy efficiency, comparing household energy use to weather; and auto energy efficiency, comparing fuel consumption to miles driven.

Tennessee was rated 47th in home energy efficiency, and 12th in vehicle fuel efficiency. However Tennessee scored 37th in transportation efficiency, based on the annual miles driven per capita.

New York was number one on the scale, and South Carolina was 48th. Alaska and Hawaii were not included due to “data limitations.”

According to WalletHub, the average American household spends at least $2,000 per year on utilities and another $1,900 on motor fuel and oil.

WalletHub consulted a panel of experts — university professors and engineers from around the country — who mostly recommended “common sense” measures for energy conservation, such as turning off lights, unplugging things like appliances, chargers and even cable boxes when not in use, using blinds to regulate sunlight for heating during the winter, or adding insulation.