And they’re off: 21 pick up petitions to run for county offices

21 people picked up petitions on Friday — the first day possible — for the May 21 primary election to choose candidates for the Aug. 2 County election.

One of them — County Clerk Elaine Anderson, wasted no time in getting signatures on the petition and returning it to the Election Commission office just down the hall from the office she has occupied since 1998. Andy L. Johnson of Franklin also pulled a petition for county clerk.

County Mayor Rogers Anderson, who picked up his petition, also has a potential opponent: James Kenneth Eaton of Franklin.

Circuit Court Clerk Debbie McMillan Barrett, Juvenile Court Clerk Brenda Hyden, and Trustee Karen J. Paris picked up petitions for their jobs, and Sherry D. Anderson picked up a petition for Register of Deeds, a position now held by Sadie Wade.

Incumbent County Commissioners Dwight Jones and Ricky Jones, (District 1); Judy Herbert and Elizabeth Hester (District 2); Jennifer Mason (District 3); Gregg Lawrence (District 4); David Landrum (District 10); Brian Beathard (District 11); Dana Ausbrooks and Steve Smith (District 12) all picked up petitions.

Potential County Commission challengers Chad Story (District 4); Melissa Miles (District 8); and Robert Peterman (District 9) also picked up petitions.

The Sheriff will also stand for election next year, but no petitions have yet been pulled for that position.

The qualifying deadline for candidates is noon Feb. 15. Voter registration deadline is April 2, and early voting begins April 11.