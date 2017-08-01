Animal Center running out of space

Penny Adams, photographer, shoots a picture of a kitty at Williamson County Animal Center, while staff member Kristin Yates helps.

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

What used to be bathrooms, now hold cages full of cats. An old freezer has now been turned into another holding area for cats. What used to be a storage area, is now an in-processing station.

Every inch of the Williamson County Animal Center is being used. There is no more room.

“I’m thinking about giving up my office and going mobile,” said Laura Chavarria, director of the center. “We need space.”

The animal center was highlighted last week in County Mayor Rogers Anderson State of the County speech. He talked about how the county is in the midst of looking for land to get more space for the shelter.

Chavarria confirmed Tuesday there are plans to put together a task force within three months to look at moving and building a new animal center. There may be even land available.

“We have an area of land we’re trying to get,” Chavarria said.

Right now, the shelter has 300 cats and 100 dogs in it’s facility. Another 100 cats are in foster homes waiting to come in.

Each year, the animal shelter’s capacity continues to grow as the county grows.

Last year, the shelter took in almost 1,000 more animals than the previous year, and this year, it is expected to handle 700 more additional than last year, Chavarria said.

The staff of 27 employees does this in a building constructed in the 1980’s.

“We’re kind of on borrowed time,” Chavarria said. “Every room that can house an animal has an animal.”

That includes Chavarria’s office, where she has a rat.

The animal center has the highest save rate in Tennessee at 97 percent. Most animal shelters average around 75 to 80 percent, she said.

She credits that to the animal center having one of the only on-site veterinary clinics in the state.

But space continues to be the main problem. A total of five rooms have been repurposed and the only thing left would be Chavarria’s office.

“We’re outgrowing this building very quickly,” she said.

Cliff Hightower can be reached at cliff.hightower@homepagemediagroup.com or follow him on Twitter @CliffHightower.