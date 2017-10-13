Animal Center will stay open longer for free pet adoption day

Adoption fees for all pets will be waived on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Williamson County Animal Center thanks to a grant via Darrell Waltrip Subaru in Franklin and the ASPCA & Subaru Loves Pets initiative.

The Animal Center received a grant from the ASPCA and Subaru to cover adoption fees for all pets finding new homes from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 106 Claude Yates Dr. in Franklin, TN. The shelter has a goal of 30 adoptions for the event, and there are currently about 65 dogs, puppies, kittens and cats available for adoption.

Local partner Darrell Waltrip Subaru of Franklin will sponsor a pet supply and pet food donation drive and try to ‘Stuff the Subaru’ at the event. Drop off dog or cat toys, pet beds, Kongs, kennels, or pet food from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Supplies will be used by the shelter or distributed by the local pet food bank.

All adoptions require an approved application and include vaccinations, spay or neuter and microchip. Unaltered animals require a $50 returnable deposit, and may only be adopted by Williamson County residents.

For more information about pet adoption, contact Williamson County Animal Center at (615) 790-5590.