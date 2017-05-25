Animal shelter will waive adoption fees today through Monday

WILLIAMSON COUNTY ANIMAL CENTER

The Williamson County Animal Center in Franklin is bursting at the seams with beautiful adoptable dogs and cats.

To make some room this Memorial Day weekend, the center is having a Clear the Shelter event on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

During this promotion, any adult dog or cat, one year or older, is adoptable at no fee. Kitten adoption fees are reduced to $10 through Sunday.

Currently there are more than 80 adult dogs in the shelter, 19 adult cats and 15 kittens. Another 30 kittens, currently in foster homes, will be added to the shelter population next week.

All the dogs and cats adopted through Williamson County Animal Center are current on vaccinations, spayed or neutered (if age permits) and microchipped. Puppy adoption fees are $85; unaltered pets may not be adopted out-of-county and may be subject to a deposit.

The Williamson County Animal Center, 106 Claude Yates Dr. in Franklin, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Adoptable animals can be viewed at www. adoptwcac.org. For more information, call (615) 790-5590.