Annual Bethlehem Fish Fry in Grassland counting on 3,500 guests

The biggest backyard party with over 1,800 pounds of fresh catfish is set for Friday, July 21 in the Grassland community north of Franklin.

That’s when Bethlehem United Methodist Church hosts the 43rd BUMC Fish Fry on the church’s shaded grounds at 2419 Bethlehem Loop Road off Hillsboro Road.

One of the longest running events in Williamson County, BUMC minister Ryan Bennett said the good old-fashioned social will have bluegrass and swing music, all-you-can-eat catfish, free children’s game area – all helping support church missions.

“With never frozen before, all-you-can-eat farm raised catfish, we have amazing music, a free Family Fun Zone with incredible inflatables and games, the best bake sale around and silent auction. You don’t want to miss the area’s biggest event for fun and fellowship. We are expecting over 3,500 of our neighbors with the proceeds helping to support several church missions including our Tiny House Project helping area homeless and Kathy’s Backpacks program assisting over 500 school children across our county with much needed fall school supplies and backpacks,” Bennett said.

In addition to the Bethlehem Bluegrass Band, the popular big band, 5 Points Swing, will be playing on the main stage and Pied Piper Creamery returns again with their delicious ice cream.

More than 1,800 pounds of pond-raised catfish will be served at the fish fry along with hushpuppies, sliced tomatoes, white beans and delicious cole slaw made from a secret church recipe. The incredible silent auction includes beautiful artwork, sports tickets, home décor, themed gift baskets and more.

A bake sale competition was held this year to be the event’s featured item and long-time member Robin Folks won for her Raspberry Cream Cheese Coffee Cake which will be part of the bake sale which sells out every year (See accompanying recipe).

There will be a full service disabled and elderly area again this year. Disabled and elderly family members will be able to enjoy full service staff that will cater to them while they enjoy the entertainment.

With live music, all-you-can-eat farm-raised catfish and an incredible free children’s play area, the Bethlehem UMC Fish Fry is Friday, July 21 on the shaded grounds of the church off Old Hillsboro Road in the Grassland Area from 4:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., 2419 Bethlehem Loop Road, Franklin (37069). Tickets for adults are $10 in advance at the church and $13 the day of the event. Children 10 and under are always $6 and children under three are free! Hot dogs are available for children and a separate carryout serving area is provided.