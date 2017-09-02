Annual Day of Service is calling volunteers to McLemore House

Several churches and organizations are gathering from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Sept. 9, for the 9th annual Day of Service in Franklin.

Participants are encouraged to bring family and friends to the community effort.

Volunteers should meet at the side yard of the McLemore House, 446 Eleventh Ave. Franklin) for a 9 a.m. kick-off with Mayor Rogers Anderson. The volunteers then will break into groups and get to work.

On the to-do list is cleaning up the grounds of the McLemore House as well as painting, weeding, and trash removal. Groups also will reset headstones at the Toussaint L’Ouverture Cemetery.