Annual Drug Take-Back keeps prescription meds out of the wrong hands

Williamson County residents will have an opportunity to dispose of their unwanted or expired prescription medication from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on April 29 through the Drug Take-Back Event with local law enforcement, the Williamson County Anti-Drug Coalition (WCADC) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Drop your pills for disposal at Brentwood Police Department, Franklin Police Department, Nolensville Police Department, Walgreens on Murfreesboro Road in Franklin or Walgreens on Main Street in Spring Hill across from Publix. (They cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches.) The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

At past events, Williamson County residents turned in over 400 lbs. of prescription drugs with the Anti-Drug Coalition and with local law enforcement.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Prescriptions that sit in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, or abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. and Williamson County are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.

The Drug Take-Back is presented by the Williamson County Anti-Drug Coalition (WCADC), Brentwood Police Department, Franklin Police Department, Nolensville Police Department, Spring Hill Police Department, Williamson County Sheriff Department, Walgreens and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

For further event information visit WCADCtn.org or facebook.com/myWCADCtn.

The mission of the Williamson County Anti-Drug Coalition (WCADC) is to implement effective strategies that prevent substance abuse among 14-18 year olds in Williamson County.