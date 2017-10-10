Annual event helps students fill out FAFSA financial aid application

COLUMBIA STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Columbia State Community College is offering free on-site assistance to help students and families fill out the 2018-2019 Free Application for Federal Student Aid during the “FAFSA Frenzy” event.

All campuses, including the main campus in Columbia and the Williamson County campus in Franklin, will have representatives available Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the state-wide event. No appointment is necessary.

Financial aid professionals and other enrollment services staff will be available to assist students and families with filing the 2018-2019 FAFSA online prior to the Tennessee Student Assistance Award and Tennessee Promise deadlines. Applying early increases opportunities to receive state funds.

The Columbia Campus is located at 1665 Hampshire Pike, where representatives will be available in the Jones Student Center Enrollment Services area.

In addition, campus representatives will be available from 8 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. at each of the following locations.

Oct. 13 Williamson Campus 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin

Oct. 20 Lawrence Campus 1620 Springer Rd., Lawrenceburg

Oct. 27 Lewisburg Campus 980 South Ellington Pkwy., Lewisburg

Nov. 3 Clifton Campus 795 Main St., Clifton

Those who want to attend one of these events can find registration information at www.ColumbiaState.edu/ FAFSAfrenzy.

Each of these one-day events will help current and prospective college students, as well as parents and guardians, take the first step in applying for financial aid by helping them complete the federally required form for students who seek financial assistance, including grants, scholarships and loans.

Although not required to attend, the following information is helpful when completing the FAFSA. Students and their parents or guardians should bring:

2016 Federal Tax Return (if already filed) or 2015 income tax return for estimated FAFSA filing.

Social Security card.

Driver’s license.

2016 W-2 forms or year-end pay stubs and other year-end records of money received.

2016 untaxed income records – Social Security, Temporary Assistance to Needy Families, welfare, or veterans benefits records.

Alien registration card (if not a U.S. citizen).

AND if planning to fill out the FAFSA online at the event also go ahead and apply for a Federal Student Aid ID at https://fsaid.ed.gov/npas/ index.html for the student and at least one parent if dependent.

Anyone planning to attend college can participate even if 2016 taxes have not been filed. FAFSA Frenzy is intended to help all students regardless of the institution they plan to attend.

The deadline for Tennessee Promise students to complete their FAFSA application is Jan. 17, 2018.

The event is sponsored by Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation.

For additional information, please call (931) 540-8267, or email FinancialAid@ ColumbiaState.edu.