Annual Nashville British Car Club show coming soon, benefits Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home

The Nashville British Car Club will hold its 23rd Annual Car Show on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The show will take place at the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free and open to the public. According to a press release, proceeds from the show will benefit the children supported by the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home.

It will feature over 125 classic British cars in different classes and will include ice cream, food and new car vendors.

The show gives an insider’s look at the iconic British cars and a chance to meet the people who are passionate about them.

There will be plenty of food vendors, and space to parking at the event. Bathroom facilities are also available.

The Nashville British Car Club is a non-profit, mutual benefit corporation dedicated to the preservation, maintenance and enjoyment of British motoring vehicles.

For more information about this event, you can contact Chip Hanback at (615) 495-0103, email him at hanback2817@bellsouth.net, or visit their website.