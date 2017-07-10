Annual tax holiday will cover more than 150 items at retail

TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE

From July 28 through July 30, shoppers can save nearly 10 percent on clothing, school supplies and computers, as students prepare for the back-to-school season.

Yet, according to the state Department of Revenue, this weekend of savings is not exclusive to students or Tennesseans. Anyone who wants to shop in Tennessee during the last weekend of July will be eligible to save on sales tax as part of the 12th annual sales tax holiday.

State and local taxes will not be collected on clothing, school and art supplies that cost $100 or less per item and computers that cost $1,500 or less. The exemption covers more than 150 different items.

“The sales tax holiday for back-to-school items is another way to put more money back in the pockets of Tennesseans. We encourage Tennesseans to take advantage of this tax break as they prepare their children for the upcoming school year,” Gov. Bill Haslam said in a press release.

Legislators passed a new law in 2016 moving the sales tax holiday a weekend earlier than it has been in the past. The sales tax holiday is now the last weekend in July instead of the first weekend in August. This year, the sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 28, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 30.

“We want to remind Tennesseans about this important opportunity for savings. It’s available to everyone and only happens one weekend a year,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said.

For more information about the sales tax holiday, including a complete list of tax exempt items and frequently asked questions, visit www.tntaxholiday.com.