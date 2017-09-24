Brentwood to host a spooky Movie in the Park at Crockett Park this October

Photo: A scene from this year’s Fourth of July celebration at Crockett Park, showing a large crowd at the Eddy Arnold Amphitheater.

By LANDON WOODROOF

Back in May, the City of Brentwood hosted its first ever Movie in the Park event, showing “Moana” on a big screen at the Eddy Arnold Amphitheater at Crockett Park.

The city just announced that on Friday, Oct. 20, another Movie in the Park will be held in Crockett Park.

“It was a big turnout at the spring Movie in the Park where we showed ‘Moana,'” City of Brentwood Community Relations Director Deanna Lambert said. “So we felt like…this was something [the community] enjoyed so we want to be able to provide a second Movie in the Park.”

Four movies are in the running for this screening. All are a little bit on the spooky side, given the event’s fall date and proximity to Halloween. You can vote for which film you want to see on the city’s Facebook page.

So far, 1993’s Halloween favorite “Hocus Pocus” has the most votes. Pixar’s animated box office hit, “Monsters, Inc.,” is in second. The other two films on the list are “Hotel Transylvania 2” and “Casper.”

Given the season, the October movie screening in Crockett Park will have a different start time than the one in May.

“We’re actually doing it a little bit earlier,” Lambert said. The plan is for the movie to start around 6:15 p.m.

Several food trucks will be on site beginning at 5 p.m. Lambert said the food would be kid friendly given the type of movie being shown.

Online voting will remain open for the Movie in the Park film until Oct. 5.