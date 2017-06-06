Another round of National Merit scholars is announced

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation this week announced more than 3,200 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities.

Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the Finalists in the 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution.

These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship. An additional group of Scholars will be announced in July, bringing the total number of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship recipients in the 2017 competition to approximately 4,000.

This announcement includes two students from Harpeth Hall, three from Ravenwood High School, two from Brentwood High School, one from Franklin High School, one from Centennial High School, one from Montgomery Bell Academy, and one home schooled student.

BRENTWOOD

Samantha Correa BRENTWOOD 37027

Probable career field: Psychology

FATHER RYAN H. S., NASHVILLE

NATIONAL MERIT EMORY UNIVERSITY SCHOLARSHIP

Emory College is the undergraduate division of Emory University, a private, coeducational university located in suburban Atlanta that offers undergraduate schools of Business Administration and Nursing, and graduate schools of Arts and Sciences, Dentistry, Law, Medicine, Allied Health, and Theology.

Sara D. Hanson BRENTWOOD 37027

Probable career field: Computer Science

HARPETH HALL SCHOOL, NASHVILLE

NATIONAL MERIT UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA SCHOLARSHIP

The University of Southern California is a private, coeducational, nonsectarian indtitution in Los Angeles. A College of Letters, Arts and Sciences is complemented by 19 professional and graduate schools offering undergraduate and graduate degrees.

Adriana Kurowski BRENTWOOD 37027

Probable career field: Nursing

RAVENWOOD H. S., BRENTWOOD

NATIONAL MERIT HARDING UNIVERSITY SCHOLARSHIP

Harding University, a private Christian institution in Arkansas offering degree programs in 77 major fields in Arts, Sciences, Business, Education, and Nursing. Harding also has campuses in Italy, England, Greece, Chile, and Australia, with a graduate seminary in Memphis, Tenn.

Alexandra Marta Plukis BRENTWOOD 37027

Probable career field: Chemical Engineering

RAVENWOOD H. S., BRENTWOOD

NATIONAL MERIT ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY SCHOLARSHIP

Arizona State University in Tempe, Ariz., offers over 130 degree programs through its nine undergraduate colleges: Architecture, Business Administration, Education, Engineering & Applied Sciences, Fine Arts, Liberal Arts, Public Programs, Nursing, and Social Work.

Aleya L. Prasad BRENTWOOD 37027

Probable career field: Medicine

BRENTWOOD H. S., BRENTWOOD

NATIONAL MERIT BELMONT UNIVERSITY SCHOLARSHIP

Belmont University is a private, Christian instutution. It is regularly ranked among the Top 10 in the Regional Universities South category by U.S. News & World Report.

Kathryn G. Rigsby BRENTWOOD 37027

Probable career field: Neurology

RAVENWOOD H. S., BRENTWOOD

NATIONAL MERIT VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY SCHOLARSHIP

Vanderbilt University is an independent, privately supported university in Nashville. The university offers undergraduate programs in Liberal Arts, Music, Engineering, Education, and Human Development. Graduate programs are offered in the Humanities, Natural Sciences, Social Sciences, Business, Engineering, Nursing, Divinity, Law, Medicine, and Public Policy.

Richard Y. Sheng BRENTWOOD 37027

Probable career field: Dentistry

BRENTWOOD H. S., BRENTWOOD

NATIONAL MERIT VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY SCHOLARSHIP

Vanderbilt University is an independent, privately supported university in Nashville. The university offers undergraduate programs in Liberal Arts, Music, Engineering, Education, and Human Development. Graduate programs are offered in the Humanities, Natural Sciences, Social Sciences, Business, Engineering, Nursing, Divinity, Law, Medicine, and Public Policy.

FRANKLIN

Kelli Faith Kee FRANKLIN 37064

Probable career field: Education

FRANKLIN H. S., FRANKLIN

NATIONAL MERIT UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE SCHOLARSHIP

The University of Tennessee is a public school with five campuses with its largest at Knoxville. The university has over 25 colleges, divisions, and schools offering curricula leading to the Bachelor’s degree in over 150 major fields, the Master’s degree in over 125 fields and the Doctor’s degree in over 50 fields.

Young-Rae P. Kim FRANKLIN 37067

Probable career field: Mechanical Engineering

RAVENWOOD H. S., BRENTWOOD

NATIONAL MERIT VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY SCHOLARSHIP

Vanderbilt University is an independent, privately supported university in Nashville. The university offers undergraduate programs in Liberal Arts, Music, Engineering, Education, and Human Development. Graduate programs are offered in the Humanities, Natural Sciences, Social Sciences, Business, Engineering, Nursing, Divinity, Law, Medicine, and Public Policy.

Molly Elizabeth Power FRANKLIN 37067

Probable career field: International Relations

HARPETH HALL SCHOOL, NASHVILLE

NATIONAL MERIT UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA SCHOLARSHIP

The University of Oklahoma is a public research university with 19 colleges offering more than 300 total majors at the baccalaureate, master’s, doctoral, and professional levels.

Daniel D. Seifferth FRANKLIN 37064

Probable career field: Engineering

CENTENNIAL H. S., FRANKLIN

NATIONAL MERIT UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA SCHOLARSHIP

The University of Alabama offers over 150 undergraduate and 85 graduate majors through 12 divisions, including a Law Center, a School of Mines and Energy Development, a College of Engineering, and a College of Commerce and Business Administration.

Micah C. White FRANKLIN 37064

Probable career field: Computer Engineering

MONTGOMERY BELL ACADEMY, NASHVILLE

NATIONAL MERIT UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA SCHOLARSHIP

The University of Alabama offers over 150 undergraduate and 85 graduate majors through 12 divisions, including a Law Center, a School of Mines and Energy Development, a College of Engineering, and a College of Commerce and Business Administration.

SPRING HILL

Yohanan D. Nekrasov SPRING HILL 37174

Probable career field: Communications

HOMESCHOOL

NATIONAL MERIT LIBERTY UNIVERSITY SCHOLARSHIP

Liberty University is a private, Christian institution that offers 60-plus degree programs through 10 schools: the College of Arts and Sciences, Helms School of Government, School of Aeronautics, School of Business, School of Communication, School of Education, School of Engineering and Computational Sciences, School of Law, School of Religion and the Seminary.

This year, 182 higher education institutions are underwriting Merit Scholarship awards through the National Merit Scholarship Program. Sponsor colleges and universities include 103 private and 79 public institutions located in 44 states and the District of Columbia.

The announcement is the third National Merit Scholar release in 2017 by National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which on April 19 named recipients of corporate-sponsored awards on April 19 and winners of National Merit® $2500 Scholarships on May 10. Additional recipients of college-sponsored awards will be announced on July 17.

By the conclusion of this year’s competition, about 7,500 academic champions will have won National Merit Scholarships worth more than $32 million.

More than 1.6 million juniors in more than 22,000 high schools entered the 2017 National Merit Scholarship competition when they took the 2015 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®), which served as an initial screen of program entrants. Last fall, approximately 16,000 Semifinalists were named on a state-representational basis in numbers proportional to each state’s percentage of the national total of graduating high school seniors. Semifinalists were the highest-scoring program entrants in each state and represented less than one percent of the nation’s seniors.

Semifinalists first had to advance to the Finalist level of the competition by fulfilling additional requirements, including a detailed scholarship application, including an essay and information about extracurricular activities, awards, and leadership positions. Semifinalists also had to have an outstanding academic record, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, and earn SAT® scores that confirmed the qualifying test performance. From the Semifinalist group, some 15,000 met requirements for Finalist standing, and about half of the Finalists will be Merit Scholarship winners in 2017.