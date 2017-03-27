Another Sheriff’s officer graduates from FBI National Academy

From left, Lt. Dan VandenBosch, Capt. Roddy Parker, Lt. Rodney King and Capt. Mark Wainwright, are all graduates of the FBI National Academy.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SHERIFF

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Rodney King graduated earlier this month from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

The FBI National Academy is a professional course of study for U.S. and international law enforcement leaders. Participation is by invitation only through a nomination process.

The 10-week sessions are held four times a year. Law enforcement officers take undergraduate and/or graduate college courses that include law, behavioral science, forensic science, understanding terrorism and terrorist mindsets, leadership development, communication and health and fitness.

Lt. King is a supervisor in the Patrol Division. He has worked at the Sheriff’s Office for 15 years.