Antique, artisan and mercantile event in Leiper’s Fork builds fund to assist needy families

FRIENDS OF THE FORK

The Hunt, Leiper’s Fork first ever antique, artisan and mercantile fundraiser supporting Friends of the Fork, Inc. a 501(c)(3) non –profit organization, which assists individuals and families within the local and surrounding communities during difficult times.

Financial assistance includes payment of household bills, groceries and providing Christmas presents for needy families.

The inaugural event begins with a Sneak Peek from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, then reopens from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, at the Pow Wow field on Old Hillsboro Road next toFloyd Road.

Shoppers can expect some of the best antique, artisan and mercantile vendors in the South.

Admission is $25 for Thursday’s Sneak Peek and $5 for Friday-Sunday.

“We’re really excited about bringing this caliber of a show to the village. Leiper’s Fork has a huge following of folks that love to come out, support our events and visit our community. What’s even better, they’re giving back to a community that hasn’t always been what it is today – meaning, we still have some local folks that struggle.

“They may live next door to a celebrity, but putting food on the table for their family, buying school clothes or paying the electric bill is tough – especially if it’s due to health reasons, disability or loss of a job,” said Joe Waddell, event organizer and Friends of the Fork Board member. “Last summer, due to a fire, one family almost lost their entire home. We, along with the rest of the community, were able to come in and help them renovate what was left.”

The money raised through sponsorships, vendor fees and admission enables the Friends of the Fork, Inc., to continue to provide struggling families with everyday needs, or kids with presents at Christmas.

For the most current event updates including participating vendors, food trucks, corporate and media partners regarding The Hunt, check out Friends of the Fork, Inc. on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and www.friendsofthefork.com. For information to participate as a vendor or sponsorship opportunities, contact Holli Givens at www.friendsoftheforkinc@gmail.com or 615.522.8100