Apply by Sept. 1 for Young Leaders Council training

Above: The Young Leaders Council Williamson County Class of 2016 front row: Abby Rorex, left, Abby Bass, Michelle Holland and Sara Moreland; Middle row: Senton Pojani, left, Hunter Clark, Barry Deans, Brian Brate, Gaines Kergosien, Joey Croom, Jason Price and Kathryn Bailey. Not pictured; Macon Borne and Rachel Layton. // SUBMITTED

The deadline is coming up Sept. 1 to apply for the Young Leaders Council, which trains young men and women to be effective board members of nonprofit agencies.

Williamson, Inc. is partnering with Young Leaders Council for the fifth consecutive year to provide training to young professionals between the ages of 25-40, who live or work in Williamson County and whose company is a member of Williamson, Inc.

Young Leaders Council (YLC), a Nashville-based nonprofit organization that has trained more than 2,500 men and women to effectively participate on the boards of nonprofit agencies for the past 32 years, is accepting applications for its 2017 Williamson County class. Classes begin Oct. 5, 2017 and will meet on Thursdays for 11 consecutive weeks through Dec. 21. Interested young professionals should apply online by Sept. 1 at www.youngleaderscouncil.org/applicants to be eligible for the 2017 class. The participation fee is $500.

Each session will meet from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Williamson, Inc’s office in Cool Springs, and will cover board member responsibilities, strategic planning, nonprofit financials, legal responsibilities, conflict resolution, fundraising and effective meetings, all of which are crucial skills needed for today’s nonprofit leadership roles. The graduates of the program will then serve a one-year internship on a local nonprofit board to put their newfound skills into action.

In addition to the Williamson County class, more than 100 graduates enter the nonprofit community each year from three other Young Leaders Council classes, including two in Davidson County and one in partnership with Junior League of Nashville.