ROUNDUP: Ravenwood, CPA baseball cruise; Brentwood tennis sweeps Page

BASEBALL

Marshall County 6 at Nolensville 1

Station Camp 3 at Ravenwood 10

Christ Presbyterian Academy 13 at Cascade 0

Zion Christian 4 at Franklin Road Academy 8

BOYS TENNIS

Brentwood 9 at Page 0

Brentwood’s Sam Fisher (7-5, 1-6, 10-5), Matthew Koshey (8-4), William Smith (8-0), Tyler Shiflett (8-1), Hayden Fultz (8-0) and Rohan Gupta (8-5) secured singles victories in a 9-0 rout of Page Monday.

Alexander Qin and Soham Paul (8-0), Gupta and Shiflett, and Derrick Chen and Charlie Craft won in doubles action for the Bruins.

GIRLS TENNIS

Brentwood 9 at Page 0

Brentwood’s Evie Calhoun (8-1), Katie DeWald (8-0), Nikki Christiansen (8-1), Yi Qu (8-0), Caroline Snider (8-6) and Sarah Morris (8-6) won in singles play in a 9-0 win at Page.

DeWald and Christiansen (8-1), Calhoun and Qu (8-0), and Alexis Victory and Ava Dodson (8-0) won in doubles play.