ROUNDUP: Brentwood baseball, BA softball win big; BHS tennis sweeps Indy

BASEBALL

Franklin 0 at Brentwood 10 (5 innings)

Brentwood secured a series sweep of Franklin with a 10-0 win Wednesday.

Caleb Pearson fired a no-hitter in the victory.

SOFTBALL

Christ Presbyterian Academy 5 at Brentwood Academy 11

BGA’s Britney Chappell, Taylor Cathey and Ellie Gilliam registered two RBI apiece in an 11-5 win against CPA Wednesday.

Victoria Baker and Maggie Bevins recorded two RBI each for CPA.

BA pitcher Jessie Brown threw seven strikeouts in the final five innings.

Summit 16 at Ravenwood 4

BOYS TENNIS

Brentwood 6 vs. Independence 3 (at Crockett Park)

Brentwood’s Ethan Ly (8-2), Alexander Qin (8-2), Barney Jayne (8-1), Matthew Koshey (8-0) and William Smith (8-1) secured wins in singles play in Wednesday’s 6-3 victory against Independence.

Lyndon Kennedy and Charlie Craft (8-0) won in doubles play for the Bruins.

GIRLS TENNIS

Brentwood 8 vs. Independence 1 (at Crockett Park)

Brentwood’s Somer Henry, Georgia Fischer, Evie Calhoun, Katie DeWald, Nikki Christiansen and Yi Qu earned 8-0 victories in singles play of Wednesday’s 8-1 win against Indy.

DeWald and Christiansen earned an 8-0 doubles victory, while Caroline Snider and Sarah Morris teamed up for a 9-7 win.