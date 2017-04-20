ROUNDUP: Ravenwood baseball edges Indy in pitchers’ duel; Brentwood softball falls against Summit

BASEBALL

Independence 1 at Ravenwood 3

Ravenwood pitcher Connor Patton fired eight strikeouts and finished a complete game in a 3-1 win against Independence Thursday.

Independence pitcher Robert Hassell registered 10 strikeouts in the loss.

Grace Christian Academy 2 at Christ Presbyterian Academy 6

Franklin Road Academy 5 at University School of Nashville 3

SOFTBALL

Brentwood 1 at Summit 2

Summit improved to 8-1 in District 11-AAA play with a 2-1 win against Brentwood Thursday.

Freshman Taylor Penning was the winning pitcher. She also posted an RBI in the contest. Carly Scott added the other RBI for Summit.

Summit and Brentwood are tied for first place in the district.

Ravenwood 4 at Independence 6