ROUNDUP: BA baseball beats Ensworth; Ravenwood softball edges Summit; BHS tennis cruises

BASEBALL

Brentwood Academy 6 at Ensworth 1

BA’s Conner Woodlee recorded four hits and James Rosen posted two hits and two RBI in a 6-1 win at Ensworth.

Garrett Smith added two RBI in the victory.

Pitcher Jack Victory fired six strikeouts in a complete game.

Dickson County 6 at Brentwood 12

Franklin Road Academy 8 at Battle Ground Academy 5 (Game 1)

Franklin Road Academy 9 at Battle Ground Academy 1 (Game 2)

SOCCER

Franklin Road Academy 4 at University School of Nashville 1

SOFTBALL

Harpeth Hall 2 at Brentwood Academy 7

BA pitchers Jessie Brown and Taylor Cathey threw seven strikeouts each in a 7-2 win against Harpeth Hall.

Laney Morrisey led the way at the plate with two hits and two RBI.

Ravenwood 4 at Summit 3

Cascade 17 at Nolensville 0

BOYS TENNIS

Independence 0 at Brentwood 5 (District 11-AAA semifinals)

Brentwood’s Sam Fischer (6-0, 6-1), Andrew Rogers (6-0, 6-0), Payton Madrigal (6-0, 6-0), Ethan Ly (6-0, 6-0) and Alexander Qin (6-1, 6-1) earned singles wins in Tuesday’s 5-0 victory against Independence.