ROUNDUP: Brentwood baseball wins district; CPA hands Spring Hill first loss; Ravenwood softball cruises

BASEBALL

Ensworth 2 at Brentwood Academy 10

BA’s Jack Victory recorded two hits and three RBI in a 10-2 win against Ensworth Wednesday.

Garrett Smith added two RBI in the victory, while pitcher Alex Reynolds threw seven strikeouts.

Brentwood 5 at Dickson County 3

Brentwood clinched the District 11-AAA regular-season title with a 5-3 win at Dickson County Wednesday.

Ravenwood 4 at Summit 2 (Game 1)

Ravenwood 3 at Summit 8 (Game 2)

Christ Presbyterian Academy 7 at Spring Hill 3

Christ Presbyterian Academy ended Spring Hill’s 46-game win streak with a 7-3 victory Wednesday.

SOFTBALL

Centennial 5 at Ravenwood 13

Ravenwood’s Sydney Christian, Macy Lyle and Sydney Hughes hit home runs in a 13-5 win against Centennial.

GIRLS TENNIS

Independence 0 at Brentwood 5 (District 11-AAA Semifinals)

Brentwood’s Somer Henry (6-0, 6-0), Georgia Fischer (6-0, 6-0), Evie Calhoun (6-1, 6-0), Katie DeWald (6-1, 6-0) and Nikki Christiansen (6-1, 6-0) won in singles play in Wednesday’s 5-0 win against Independence.