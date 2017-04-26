ROUNDUP: Brentwood baseball wins district; CPA hands Spring Hill first loss; Ravenwood softball cruises

BASEBALL
Ensworth 2 at Brentwood Academy 10
BA’s Jack Victory recorded two hits and three RBI in a 10-2 win against Ensworth Wednesday.
Garrett Smith added two RBI in the victory, while pitcher Alex Reynolds threw seven strikeouts.
Brentwood 5 at Dickson County 3
Brentwood clinched the District 11-AAA regular-season title with a 5-3 win at Dickson County Wednesday.
Ravenwood 4 at Summit 2 (Game 1)
Ravenwood 3 at Summit 8 (Game 2)
Christ Presbyterian Academy 7 at Spring Hill 3
Christ Presbyterian Academy ended Spring Hill’s 46-game win streak with a 7-3 victory Wednesday.
SOFTBALL
Centennial 5 at Ravenwood 13
Ravenwood’s Sydney Christian, Macy Lyle and Sydney Hughes hit home runs in a 13-5 win against Centennial.
GIRLS TENNIS
Independence 0 at Brentwood 5 (District 11-AAA Semifinals)
Brentwood’s Somer Henry (6-0, 6-0), Georgia Fischer (6-0, 6-0), Evie Calhoun (6-1, 6-0), Katie DeWald (6-1, 6-0) and Nikki Christiansen (6-1, 6-0) won in singles play in Wednesday’s 5-0 win against Independence.