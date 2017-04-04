ROUNDUP: Brentwood softball takes down Dickson County; Ravenwood softball routs Franklin

SOFTBALL

Dickson County 2 at Brentwood 4

Brentwood’s Annie Bruns hit a three-run home run in Tuesday’s 4-2 win against defending Class AAA state champion Dickson County.

Franklin 0 at Ravenwood 10 (5 innings)

Ravenwood’s Emily Cooper pitched a no-hitter and hit a two-run home run in Tuesday’s 10-0 win against Franklin. Macy Lyle and Sydney Hughes recorded a couple hits apiece in the victory.

BOYS TENNIS

Brentwood 8 vs. Ravenwood 1 (at Crockett Park)

Brentwood’s Sam Fischer (8-1), Andrew Rogers (8-1), Payton Madrigal (8-5), Ethan Ly (8-5), Alexander Qin (8-3) and Matthew Koshy (8-6) won in singles play in Tuesday’s 8-1 win against Ravenwood.

Fischer and Rogers earned an 8-4 win in doubles, while Madrigal and Ly secured an 8-6 victory.

GIRLS TENNIS

Brentwood 8 vs. Ravenwood 1 (at Crockett Park)

Brentwood’s Somer Henry (8-3), Georgia Fischer (8-4), Katie DeWald (8-2), Nikki Christiansen (8-0) and Evie Calhoun (8-0) won in singles play in Tuesday’s 8-1 victory against Ravenwood.

Henry and Calhoun (8-0), Fischer and DeWald (8-5) and Christiansen and Yi Qu (8-1) won in doubles.