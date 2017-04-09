April marks the arrival of Air Alert Season: Transit is free on alert days

Air Alert Season is here, a time of the year when temperatures and other conditions can contribute to air pollution that can be harmful to human health.

According to the Clean Air Partnership, a public outreach initiative of The TMA Group and Williamson County, announces that . The season runs from April 1 – October 31. The Clean Air Partnership is asking area residents, local governments and businesses to take voluntary actions to reduce ozone and particulate matter pollution. These small steps will be crucial on Air Alert days, when atmospheric conditions lead to increased levels of ozone and particulate matter in the region. These pollutants are harmful, especially the young and elderly. In addition, individuals suffering from respiratory and cardiac conditions can be affected.

Everyone can use the following guidelines to help keep air cleaner in our community. These following recommendations are especially important when ozone and or particulate matter are expected to be unhealthy:

Choose a cleaner commute—vanpool to work on board the regional commuter vanpool program: VanStar, or use public transportation such as the Franklin Transit. On Air Alert Days, all rides on the Franklin Transit are free.

Trip chain; combine errands and reduce trips. Bicycle or walk to errands when possible.

Defer use of gasoline-powered lawn and garden equipment for later in the day, or for days when the air quality is better.

Refuel vehicles after dusk. Limit engine idling.

Get regular engine tune ups and car maintenance checks (especially for the spark plugs).

Avoid spilling gas and don’t “top off” the tank. Replace gas tank cap tightly.

Avoid burning leaves, trash and other materials.

“We are asking people to taking simple steps which that help reduce ozone and particulate matter pollution. By taking these positive steps we can all breathe a little easier during the upcoming months, “said Debbie Henry, executive director of The TMA Group.

Williamson County has been identified by the EPA as part of a regional area that periodically has high ozone and particulate matter levels. The region has agreed to participate in a voluntary Early Action Compact to clean the air in advance of restrictive measures and avoid non-attainment designation.

To find out more information about Air Alert Season and the Clean Air Partnership, contact The TMA Group at (615) 790-4005. The TMA Group is a regional leader in customizing innovative, environmentally friendly, multimodal transportation solutions for employers and communities.