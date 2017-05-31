Aqua Fitness classes start Monday at Nolensville Rec Center

WILLIAMSON COUNTY PARKS AND RECREATION

The Williamson County Recreation Complex at Nolensville will offer Aqua Fitness classes in the outdoor pool beginning June 5, 2017.

Power Up! will be offered on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and on Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Power Up! is a medium- to high-intensity water-based workout designed to strengthen, stretch and tone the body using both shallow and deep water approaches with resistance tools.

All Aqua Fitness classes are $8 per class for teens and adults, and $4 for seniors (55+). Aqua Fitness classes are included in all premium monthly and premium annual passes and the Summer Season Pass. Free to SilverSneakers® Fitness and Silver&Fit® participants. Participants should enter through the main facility door. The Williamson County Recreation Complex at Nolensville is located at 7250 Nolensville Rd.

Williamson County Parks and Recreation is a public organization. Anyone may register for and participate in the department’s programs, teams, classes and events. For program registration, pass purchasing or additional information, visit www.wcparksandrec.com. Information also is available by “liking” Williamson County Parks and Recreation on Facebook; following Parks and Rec on Twitter at @wc_parksandrec or Instagram at @willcoparksandrec or on Pinterest or YouTube.