Brentwood’s Arbor Day 2017: a celebration of community and the environment

BY LANDON WOODROOF

Awards were given, tree seedlings were dispensed, and a longtime city employee was honored at Brentwood’s annual Arbor Day Celebration.

Saturday’s celebration was split into inside and outside events. Inside, a program was held and awards were presented, and outside, members of the Brentwood Fire & Rescue department showed off a firetruck to eager onlookers and various games and activities were offered.

The first person recognized at the ceremony was longtime Brentwood employee Lynda Lynch. Lynch was the city’s community relations director for 29 years before she retired in 2016 and also served on the Tree Board. In her honor, a southern magnolia tree was planted on the grounds of Marcella Vivrette Smith Park.

“Lynda Lynch has been the heart of this city for years,” Mayor Regina Smithson said later in the program. “I want to thank you for all the hard work you’ve done.”

Another key part of the ceremony was the recognition of winners of the Environmental Advisory Board’s 2017 Environmental Stewardship Awards. The six following individuals and organizations were the recipients of these awards:

Brentwood Country Club – The club was honored for conducting a rainwater capture project. The project channeled runoff into an irrigation pond, making it available for use in watering the grounds of the club and the golf course.

New Neighbors Garden Club – This club held an environmental reading month to teach environmental awareness to over 280 second grade students in Brentwood. They also gave the students seed packets to take home and plant.

Harry Potter Alliance – The local chapter of the alliance, known as the Chamber of Knowledge, was commended for a host of activities it has taken part in to better the environment. The group has been involved in water conservation projects, wildfire relief efforts, and a movement to make restaurant to-go containers more environmentally friendly.

Eric Brock – Brock is a teacher at Ravenwood High School who has, for the past three years, walked to and from school each day, picking up garbage along the way.

Girl Scout Troop 1150 – This group encouraged students at Scales Elementary to bring waste-free lunches so as to cut down on trash. These scouts used money raised through cookie sales to purchase prizes for participants in the waste-free lunch campaign.

Doug Anderson – Anderson is an AP Environmental Science teacher at Brentwood High School. In 2016, Anderson was named National Teacher of the Year by the National Association of Biology Teachers. He was recognized for a plethora of activities that he and his students have engaged in, including a bird banding project and the adoption of two local creeks.

Winners of the Arbor Day poster, photography, and writing contests were also announced. A full list of those winners is located at the bottom of this article.

Towards the end of the formal Arbor Day program, Brian Rucker, of the Tennessee Division of Forestry, presented the City of Brentwood with its 28th Tree City U.S.A. award.

“For all the Arbor Days I attend this has truly turned into one of the biggest events,” he said. “I get to come here and recognize the hard work being done not just by the Tree Board but the city itself.”

City commissioners Anne Dunn, Mark Gorman, Rhea Little and Regina Smithson were on hand to present the city’s Tree City USA flag alongside Rucker.

The library meeting room that held the program was packed with people and company representatives from places like Davey Tree and Bartlett Tree Experts. There was a face painting booth set up for kids and members of the Oak Hill Garden club had a few tables set up to teach kids about trees.

On one side of the room Tree Board member Susan Richards stood in front of white bags containing tree seedlings. The board had acquired 3,100 trees for the event and had delivered around 1,900 to schools. She estimated that another 500 had been given away that day already.

Outside, Eldon, Lena, and Eva Ideus stood with their seedlings. Eldon had picked an elderberry, Eva a cherrybark oak and Lena a persimmon.

“I really liked it. I had some of my school friends come,” Eva said of the day’s event.

Lena showed off a suncatcher she had made earlier out of bits of reflective materials on a paper plate. It was her favorite part of the day. And what does a suncatcher do?

“It catches the sun,” she answered matter-of-factly.

The siblings had plans to take their trees home and plant them in a little grove in back of their house.

Their father, also named Eldon, said they had planted a dogwood back there not too long ago, and that these trees would make a nice addition to their budding grove.

The full winners of the poster, photography and writing contests are as follows:

PHOTO WINNERS

First: Deborah Balcarce – Ravenwood High

Second: Raj Gupta

Third: Monte Arnold

Honorable Mentions: Raj Gupta and Monte Arnold

THIRD GRADE POSTER CONTEST WINNERS

First: Ashley Dengate – Kenrose Elementary

Second: Bella Haas – Kenrose Elementary

Third: Elizabeth Marie Goslak – Crockett Elementary

Honorable Mention: Owen Cabell – Edmondson Elementary and Maggie Sun – Kenrose Elementary

SIXTH GRADE POSTER CONTEST WINNERS

First: Gitanjali Rao – Brentwood Middle

Second: Sydney Frazell – Woodland Middle

Third: Grace Gstell – Sunset Middle

Honorable Mention: Tae Park – Sunset Middle, Sydney Frazell, Olivia Janjic & Alyssa Patel – Woodland Middle

WRITING CONTEST WINNERS

First: Kaitlyn Mi – Ravenwood High

Second: Clara Miller – Ravenwood High

Third: Nathan Keffer – Ravenwood High

Honorable Mention: Parker Pennington – Ravenwood High, Ralph Parker – Ravenwood High