Annual city Arbor Day Celebration this Saturday at Brentwood Library

Once a year the City of Brentwood holds a community celebration focusing on some of the city’s most numerous inhabitants: trees.

This year’s Arbor Day celebration is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, April 1, at the Brentwood Library.

The event will feature plenty of entertainment options for families, including face painting, live music and tours of the Library Arboretum. Attendees also have the chance to take home tree seedlings to plant. Additionally, the Brentwood Fire & Rescue Department will be on hand with a fire truck for people to look at.

There will also be food and drink at the celebration, including free hot dogs provided by Middle Tennessee Electric.

Part of the program will consist of the presentation of various awards. The Environmental Stewardship awards will be handed out in six different categories: green building, community volunteer, student, educational institution, small organization and large organization. Winners of the Tree Board’s poster, photography and writing contests will also be recognized at the event.

During the celebration every year the city also honors one special community member by planting a tree in their name. This year, a tree will be planted in honor of Lynda Lynch, who was the city’s community relations director for 29 years before she retired in 2016.

Arbor Day resonates particularly strongly in Brentwood because the city has been a member of the Arbor Day Foundation’s Tree City U.S.A. program for 27 years. Tree City U.S.A. communities have to commit to four components of the program in order to become members, according to the foundation’s website. They must have a tree board or department, have adopted a tree care ordinance, commit $2 per capita on a community forestry program and they must also issue an Arbor Day proclamation and recognize the holiday.

Even though Arbor Day will be celebrated in Brentwood this weekend, the holiday officially falls on the last Friday each April. This year that makes it April 28.