Archivist will talk about using old photos in genealogy research

Carol Roberts, conservation manager at the Tennessee State Library and Archives, will speak on “Caring for and Using Photographs in Family Research” this coming Saturday at the Middle Tennessee Genealogical Society meeting at the Brentwood Library.

Roberts is in charge of the care and preservation of the state’s historic government documents, maps, books, photographs and other types of media. In that role she oversees preservation work in the conservation lab and helps with programs to preserve the records housed at the State Library.

She has been involved with many projects and has conducted many workshops. In 2013 she received the John H. Thweatt award for her work over the years in advancing archival collections and preservation practices.

The meeting begins at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Mar. 18. The Brentwood Public Library is at 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood, TN 37027, just east of I-65. All meetings for 2017 are being held at the Brentwood Library.