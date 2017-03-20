Archivists will digitize World War I artifacts on 100th anniversary

Archivists from the Tennessee State Library and Archives will be at the Williamson County Archives in Franklin on April 6 as part of a statewide effort to collect digital records of how World War I affected Tennesseans.

Archivists will be traveling throughout the state to digitally scan and photograph documents, maps, photographs, uniforms and other artifacts related to World War I that are owned by private citizens.

Over a five-year period, World War I ravaged Europe, the Middle East and parts of North Africa, overturning governments and costing millions of lives. The United States joined the battle on April 6, 1917, eventually mobilizing 130,000 soldiers from Tennessee. Countless other Tennesseans helped relief organizations like the Red Cross, organized scrap metal drives, manufactured war materials and provided other support for the war effort on the homefront.

The Tennessee State Library and Archives project, called “Over Here, Over There: Tennesseans in the First World War,” is similar to one the Library & Archives has conducted to digitally record Civil War memorabilia.

“We were overwhelmed by the response to our request for Civil War items, so we hope this project will help us create a rich record of World War I history as well,” Secretary of State Tre Hargett said. “Creating digital records of historical artifacts makes them easily available to anyone with Internet access. It’s important that we do this now, before more of these century-old items are lost or damaged beyond repair.”

The Williamson County Archives is located at 611 W. Main St. in Franklin, at Five Points. Items will be digitally recorded from 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, the 100th anniversary of the U. S. entry into the war. During the event, the archivists will not actually take possession of the items from the owners, but will provide tips on how to care for these rare treasures.

People living in Middle Tennessee are encouraged to bring in letters, photographs, diaries, military records, maps, sketches, weapons, uniforms and other items related to the war. All items must be original – no photocopies or reproductions – and owned by the people bringing them to the event.

Reservations are strongly encouraged. To reserve time with an archivist on one of those dates, email WorldWarI.tsla@tn.gov or call (615) 741-1883