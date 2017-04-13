Are you getting our emails?

Are you getting your Brentwood Home Page daily emails? Brentwood Home Page received several emails from readers regarding the loss of their newsletter subscription. Most, if not all, have been Comcast customers.

Home Page Media Group has checked on our end of the email world and these subscribers are in good standing. The issue seems to be on the receiving end with Comcast customers.

It was suggested by our email carrier that we ask our readers to add our email address to their contacts, info@brentwoodhoempage.com. Readers also can email the customer service for your email carrier and express their interest in not receiving the emails.

If you are not currently a subscriber, and would like to have our daily email sent to your inbox, fill out the below form. It’s free, easy and if you change your mind you can simply unsubscribe.





Please email info@homepagemediagroup.com with any concerns or to report an error.