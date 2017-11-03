Area athletes named Mr. Football semifinalists

A handful of area athletes have been named 2017 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football semifinalists.

Brentwood quarterback Carson Shacklett is up for the award in Class 6A, while Brentwood Academy quarterback Gavin Schoenwald and wide receiver Camron Johnson are in the running in Division II-AAA.

Christ Presbyterian Academy running back Kane Patterson and Battle Ground Academy quarterback Drew Martin are Division II-AA semifinalists, while Summit running back Tai Carter is a Class 5A semifinalist and Fairview running back Darius James is represented in Class 3A.

Shacklett led the Bruins to a 9-1 record and second-place finish in Region 6-6A during the regular season. He has 2,082 passing yards, 278 rushing yards, 25 touchdowns (3 run) and five interceptions.

Schoenwald and Johnson have helped spearhead the Eagles to a 9-0 record. Schoenwald has recorded 1,184 passing yards, 281 rushing yards, 20 touchdowns (5 run) and three interceptions, while Johnson has caught 34 passes for 594 yards and eight touchdowns. Johnson has also returned a punt for a touchdown.

Patterson has been a spark for the 8-2 Lions. He’s rushed for 849 yards and 20 touchdowns on 97 carries. He also leads the defense at linebacker with 66 tackles (10 for loss), 2.5 sacks and one interception.

Martin has registered 2,106 passing yards, 217 rushing yards, 31 touchdowns (6 run) and five interceptions for the 9-1 Wildcats.

Carter has racked up 1,225 rushing yards and 17 total touchdowns (2 pass) for the 8-2 Spartans.

James has ammassed 1,302 rushing yards, 205 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns for the Yellowjackets (7-3).

Five Mr. Football semifinalists are announced for each classification and the Kicker of the Year category. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II.

Three finalists for each category will be announced on the Titans website at www.titansonline.com on Monday, Nov. 13, at 12 p.m. The three finalists for each award will be invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium on Nov. 27.

DIVISION I, CLASS 1A

Braxton Givens, Gordonsville

Parker McKinney, Coalfield

Brandon Moore, Fayetteville

Kade Pearson, Huntingdon

Garrett Raulston, South Pittsburg

DIVISION I, CLASS 2A

Ethan Cobb, Eagleville

Caleb D. Johnson, MAHS

Jacob Saylors, Marion County

Gavin Stanfield, Waverly Central

Aaron Swafford, Meigs County

DIVISION I, CLASS 3A

Kalyn Grandberry, Raleigh Egypt

Calvin Jackson III, Red Bank

Darius James, Fairview

Woodrow Lowe III, Bolivar Central

Jimmyrious Parker, Pearl Cohn

DIVISION I, CLASS 4A

Cade Ballard, Greeneville

Kamron Hightower-Liggett, Marshall County

Stanton Martin, Anderson County

Michael Jamahl McGhee, Chattanooga Central

Dontae Smith, Spring Hill

DIVISION I, CLASS 5A

Ty Boeck, Soddy-Daisy

Tai Carter, Summit

Jordan Davis, Southwind

Kaemon Dunlap, Beech

Cade Mays, Knoxville Catholic

DIVISION I, CLASS 6A

Jeremy Banks, Cordova

Savion Davis, Riverdale

Dylan Hopkins, Maryville

Carson Shacklett, Brentwood

Jaylin Williams, Germantown

DIVISION II, CLASS A

Da’Joun Hewitt, Davidson Academy

Darius Hylick, Mt. Juliet Christian

Brant Lawless, Nashville Christian

Kemari McGowan, Middle Tennessee Christian

Xavier Myers, Nashville Christian

DIVISION II, CLASS AA

Morgan Ernst, Webb School of Knoxville

Eric Gray, Lausanne

Drew Martin, BGA

Kane Patterson, CPA

Cam Wynn, Notre Dame

DIVISION II, CLASS AAA

Tyler Badie, Briarcrest

Brendon Harris, Baylor

Camron Johnson, Brentwood Academy

Bill Norton, Christian Brothers

Gavin Schoenwald, Brentwood Academy

KICKER OF THE YEAR

Gabe Boring, Bledsoe County

Thomas Burks, Blackman

Charles Campbell, USJ

Noah Holsinger, Trinity Christian

Aaron Sears, Oakland