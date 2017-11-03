Area athletes named Mr. Football semifinalists

A handful of area athletes have been named 2017 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football semifinalists.
Brentwood quarterback Carson Shacklett is up for the award in Class 6A, while Brentwood Academy quarterback Gavin Schoenwald and wide receiver Camron Johnson are in the running in Division II-AAA.
Christ Presbyterian Academy running back Kane Patterson and Battle Ground Academy quarterback Drew Martin are Division II-AA semifinalists, while Summit running back Tai Carter is a Class 5A semifinalist and Fairview running back Darius James is represented in Class 3A.
Shacklett led the Bruins to a 9-1 record and second-place finish in Region 6-6A during the regular season. He has 2,082 passing yards, 278 rushing yards, 25 touchdowns (3 run) and five interceptions.
Schoenwald and Johnson have helped spearhead the Eagles to a 9-0 record. Schoenwald has recorded 1,184 passing yards, 281 rushing yards, 20 touchdowns (5 run) and three interceptions, while Johnson has caught 34 passes for 594 yards and eight touchdowns. Johnson has also returned a punt for a touchdown.
Patterson has been a spark for the 8-2 Lions. He’s rushed for 849 yards and 20 touchdowns on 97 carries. He also leads the defense at linebacker with 66 tackles (10 for loss), 2.5 sacks and one interception.
Martin has registered 2,106 passing yards, 217 rushing yards, 31 touchdowns (6 run) and five interceptions for the 9-1 Wildcats.
Carter has racked up 1,225 rushing yards and 17 total touchdowns (2 pass) for the 8-2 Spartans.
James has ammassed 1,302 rushing yards, 205 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns for the Yellowjackets (7-3).
Five Mr. Football semifinalists are announced for each classification and the Kicker of the Year category. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II.
Three finalists for each category will be announced on the Titans website at www.titansonline.com on Monday, Nov. 13, at 12 p.m. The three finalists for each award will be invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium on Nov. 27.
DIVISION I, CLASS 1A
Braxton Givens, Gordonsville
Parker McKinney, Coalfield
Brandon Moore, Fayetteville
Kade Pearson, Huntingdon
Garrett Raulston, South Pittsburg
DIVISION I, CLASS 2A
Ethan Cobb, Eagleville
Caleb D. Johnson, MAHS
Jacob Saylors, Marion County
Gavin Stanfield, Waverly Central
Aaron Swafford, Meigs County
DIVISION I, CLASS 3A
Kalyn Grandberry, Raleigh Egypt
Calvin Jackson III, Red Bank
Darius James, Fairview
Woodrow Lowe III, Bolivar Central
Jimmyrious Parker, Pearl Cohn
DIVISION I, CLASS 4A
Cade Ballard, Greeneville
Kamron Hightower-Liggett, Marshall County
Stanton Martin, Anderson County
Michael Jamahl McGhee, Chattanooga Central
Dontae Smith, Spring Hill
DIVISION I, CLASS 5A
Ty Boeck, Soddy-Daisy
Tai Carter, Summit
Jordan Davis, Southwind
Kaemon Dunlap, Beech
Cade Mays, Knoxville Catholic
DIVISION I, CLASS 6A
Jeremy Banks, Cordova
Savion Davis, Riverdale
Dylan Hopkins, Maryville
Carson Shacklett, Brentwood
Jaylin Williams, Germantown
DIVISION II, CLASS A
Da’Joun Hewitt, Davidson Academy
Darius Hylick, Mt. Juliet Christian
Brant Lawless, Nashville Christian
Kemari McGowan, Middle Tennessee Christian
Xavier Myers, Nashville Christian
DIVISION II, CLASS AA
Morgan Ernst, Webb School of Knoxville
Eric Gray, Lausanne
Drew Martin, BGA
Kane Patterson, CPA
Cam Wynn, Notre Dame
DIVISION II, CLASS AAA
Tyler Badie, Briarcrest
Brendon Harris, Baylor
Camron Johnson, Brentwood Academy
Bill Norton, Christian Brothers
Gavin Schoenwald, Brentwood Academy
KICKER OF THE YEAR
Gabe Boring, Bledsoe County
Thomas Burks, Blackman
Charles Campbell, USJ
Noah Holsinger, Trinity Christian
Aaron Sears, Oakland