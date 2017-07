Several area high school football teams will showcase their passing attacks in Nolensville High’s 7-on-7 tournament Saturday.

Battle Ground Academy, Brentwood Academy, Centennial, Franklin, Franklin Road Academy, Independence, Nolensville, Page, Ravenwood and Summit will be in attendance.

The teams will be divided into four pools. Pool play will begin at 8 a.m., with the final games at 11:30 a.m.

Following a lunch break, the tournament will begin at 1:15 p.m.

All teams are guaranteed six games.