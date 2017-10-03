Area golfers face uphill battle after Day 1 of TSSAA state tournament

Area golfers struggled in the first round of the TSSAA Large School State Golf Tournament in Manchester Tuesday.

Franklin sits in fourth place in the boys tournament after shooting 20 over par (308) at Willowbrook Golf Club.

Knoxville Halls leads the group of eight at +3.

In the boys individual tournament, Franklin’s Connor Hawkins is tied for 11th at +2.

Brentwood’s Trenton Johnson and Ravenwood’s Colin Alexander are tied for 14th at +3.

In the girls individual tournament, Brentwood’s Gigi Powers is 20th at +13 and Independence’s Haley Rae and Nolensville’s Mary Logiudice are tied for 29th at +18.