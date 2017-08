A handful of area golfers competed in the Tennessee Amateur Championship at Belle Meade Country Club Friday.

John Swoboda, of Mt. Juliet, took the title with a score of 282 (six-under par).

There was a four-way tie for second among Kevin Burns (Johnson City), Ryan Greer (Knoxville), Brayden Garrison (Nolensville) and Austin Carter (Kingsport) at five-under.

Franklin’s A. Jacks Green (-4) placed sixth, while Brentwood’s Nolan Ray (-1) finished 10th and Trevor Johnson (+3) placed 18th.