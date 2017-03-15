Army of the Cumberland Living History Corps will encamp at Lotz House

The Army of the Cumberland Living History Corps will produce the Lotz House’s first-ever living history exhibit on Saturday, March 18.

The live event will focus on the Tennessee Campaign of 1864 and the Army of the Cumberland, one of the principal Union armies during the Civil War. The event will take place at the Lotz House from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., rain or shine.

“We are very excited to host our first-ever living history event at Lotz House,” said Lotz House Executive Director, J.T. Thompson. “It will be a fun family event, and the live reenactments will provide entertaining learning opportunities.”

Historians from the Living History Corps will portray and reenact various branches of service including infantry, medical staff and the United States Colored Troops. There will also be a special appearance from President Lincoln and a display of Civil War relics for guests to observe.

The event is free and open to the public. Guided tours of the Lotz House will also be available at $10 per person. For more information, call 615-790-7190 or visit www.lotzhouse.com.

About the Lotz House:

The Lotz House, which has been on the National Historic Register since 1976, is located at 1111 Columbia Ave., at the “epicenter” of the Nov. 30, 1864 Battle of Franklin. The house is open with an admission charge 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Saturday, and 1 – 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 615-790-7190 or visit www.lotzhouse.com.