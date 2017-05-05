Art crawl meets Eat the Street in Downtown Franklin

Pictured above: Carol Lea-Mord / Photo by A.J. Dugger III

BY A.J. DUGGER III

It was a hot time in the cool weather of Downtown Franklin Friday night with art and food abounding.

The Franklin Art Scene Tour of The Arts featured the work of creative artists in several of the historic buildings including: Parks Realty, Gallery 202, and Hope Church.

Carol Lea-Mord is a teacher who wrote and illustrated a book for her young students. The story is written from the perspective of a curious dog. “Each chapter opens with an image of the dog and a little story about the dog, and then it goes into art elements. I wanted something for them other than a dry text book.” Lea-Mord had several digital paintings of her dog stories on display.

James Redding, who has been an artist for 25 years, displayed several pieces of his work. He drew the attention of many with a painting of The Carter House. “This house was very prominent. They took the wounded there. Some of the soldiers were leaning against this very tree,” Redding said. Redding’s painting is unique due to its point of view, which is different than many others.

Meredith Eastburn is an artist who works with her mother at Amaranthus, a company they founded together. They specialize in handcrafted crepe paper flowers, of which they had several to showcase during the crawl.

“It’s Italian Crepe paper that we turned into flowers,” she said, pointing to some of her creations. “We’re creating our interpretation of real flowers in paper, and some of them we invented from scratch. We sell them by the stem. It’s a nice way to give flowers away that last.”

Just a few short miles away, the sixth annual Eat The Street Festival soldiered on despite the rain and cold weather. “This is the first time it’s been this cold, rainy and windy, so its been a little challenging this year,” said Connie Martin, director of 21st District Recovery Court. “We were going to have more music and things like that. We had a lot of things set up, but it just didn’t happen tonight.”

Despite the music being canceled, the event ran 5 until 10 p.m. at Franklin Bicentennial Park, located at Hillsboro Road and 3rd Avenue North. All 44 food vendors were in attendance.

The festival was orchestrated as a fundraiser by 21st Drug Court, a non-profit organization. “We’re not funded by the state or the county. We’re here to help people who have serious drug and alcohol issues. It’s a long term two-year program because it takes a person’s brain a while to return to where it needs to be.”

To donate to 21st Drug Court, visit http://www.21stdc.org.