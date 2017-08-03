Art Scene Friday features 27 locations, free trolley rides

Franklin Art Scene returns from 6 – 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, to highlight local artists and the robust artistic community in Downtown Franklin.

The Art Scene trolley will offer free rides throughout the crawl, which features 27 sites featuring oil painting, watercolors, photography, mixed-media, ceramics and other media.

Franklin Art Scene is hosted by the Downtown Franklin Association on the first Friday of every month as a “tour of the arts.”

Featured artists in the August Art Scene include:

• Bagbey House, located at 134 4th Ave. North will feature works by photographer Kayla Baxter and sketch artist Hannah Yocum, who works with oils, acrylics, water colors and pencil.

• Finnleys Good Findings, located at 435 Main St. will feature Brittany Tubbs a.k.a. Sally Mae Design, whose art consists of acrylic, watercolor, oil and ink.

• Gallery 202, located at 202 2nd Ave. South will feature soft sculpture from artist Emily Allison.

• Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church, located at 435 Main St. will feature paintings by Tim Ross, who works primarily with acrylics and watercolors.

• Hope Church, located at 137 4th Ave. South will feature watercolors by artist Katrina Keiningham, who received a master’s Degree in American and German literature and art education at the Goethe University in Frankfurt.

• Jack Yacoubian Jewelers, located at 300 Public Square will feature artist Suzanne Ebersol, who is inspired by the color and positivity of her surroundings.

• Park’s Realty, located at 415 Main St. will feature paintings by Jamie Boyd.

• Scout’s Barber Shoppe, located at 508 W Main St. will feature photography by Jon Dragonette, who brings an intimate, first-person perspective to images that sets him apart from his peers.

• Tazikis, located at 428 Main St. will feature Mark Jackson, an artist originally from Texas who left the graphic design industry to pursue painting.

• The Registry, located at 347 Main St. will feature ceramics by Mollie Jenkins, including functional items from dinnerware to dog bowls to lamps.

• Twine Graphics & Screen Printing, located at 108 Century Ct. will feature works by Adam Hale, whose work involves rich color and graphic elements.

• Wellspring Financial, located at 517 Church St. will feature works by Emily Newman, whose paintings are inspired by nature and the outdoors. Her art features oil paints and gallery wrapped canvases.

• Williamson County Enrichment Center, located at 110 Everbright Ave. will feature works by Mike Krupek, a pen-and-ink freehand sketch artist and Tim Pafford, an artist and art instructor who specializes in pencil, pastels, oils and watercolors.

The free trolley rides are provided by Genesis of Cool Springs. The trolley circulates among all stops and patrons are invited to jump on and off for the duration of the event. Franklin Art Scene guests may begin their crawl at any

participating location on the map.

For more information on the Franklin Art Scene, a full list of artists and a map of all featured locations, visit http://downtownfranklintn.com/the-franklin-art-scene/