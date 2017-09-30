Art Scene patrons invited to create McPhail’s office painting

This month’s art scene coincides with Partners in Preservation: Main Streets Open House and the Downtown Franklin Association is encouraging everyone to “” and help Franklin win preservation funding for the Dr. McPhail building.

Patrons have a chance to create art themselves by contributing to the giant paint by number that will be at Landmark Community Bank, depicting the Dr. McPhail building – also known as Early’s Honey Stand.

The Downtown Franklin Association presents the Franklin Art Scene on the first Friday of each month, with art at dozens of sites dispersed through an area thriving with spots listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The free event celebrates Williamson County’s local craftsmanship, and provides both the novice and the art connoisseur an opportunity to see a sweeping variety of work, from blown glass to turned wood to mixed media and more.

Many of the galleries and working studios serve complimentary refreshments during the evening, and some offer live music.

Art crawl guests may begin at any participating location on the map: Free trolley rides, provided by Williamson Source, circulate among all the stops, and patrons can jump on and off at will from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.