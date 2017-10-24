"Art Show at BA" features Rob Hendon, painter of guitars

When the Art Show at BA opens on the Brentwood Academy campus on Friday,

Nov. 3, the featured artist, Rob Hendon, will offer his signature style of original

paintings: guitars.

Hendon is known as the “Original Guitar Painter” with many clients from Music Row. His works are hung in various Music Row venues and offices and his clients include Brad Paisley, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Charlie Daniels, Phil Vassar and many other country music celebrities.

An intense painter, Hendon’s works reflect his preference for brightly colored acrylic paints and his surfaces include vivid color and extraordinary texture. His work has been featured at the Country Music Hall of Fame. Hendon will bring a large collection of his work to the Art Show at BA.

The Art Show at BA will also display the original work of 53 artists, featuring various mediums including oils, acrylics, watercolors, and photography. All works will be available for sale. Show dates and hours are 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Admission to the show is free.

New this year to the Art Show at BA will be a Marketplace, where artisan craftsmen will display and sell their work in jewelry, leather, pottery, clothing, and woodwork.