Artillery replicas arrive in Franklin to be set on battlefield

A truck pulling a trailer carrying three cannons arrived at Carter Hill Battlefield Park in Franklin from Woodstock, Georgia on Wednesday.

The 3-inch ordnance rifles are accurate replicas of Union artillery pieces that were in place on Carter Hill when Confederate troops led by Gen. John Bell Hood conducted an assault on the Union lines, marching from around Winstead Hill in the Nov. 30, 1864 Battle of Franklin.

The Battle of Franklin Trust plans to have the cannon secure and in place in time for a dedication ceremony at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10.

Much of Carter Hill had been covered with contemporary development, including a retail strip mall and several businesses, as well as a gymnasium left over from the 1956 fire that destroyed the rest of Franklin High School.

Last year, local and national preservation partners closed on a land transaction that resulted in the creation of this city battlefield park on both sides of Columbia Avenue in downtown Franklin.

To date, more than 20 acres make up Carter Hill Battlefield Park, which continues to expand.

Cullen Smith, who led the Franklin’s Charge Cannon Committee in charge of securing the artillery replicas, said, “I remember visiting battlefields as a kid and climbing on cannons and wondering about it all. Now Franklin’s story will be more complete with the addition of these incredible artillery pieces.”

Franklin’s Charge is still accepting donations for the cannons, which may be sent to Cannon Fund, Franklin’s Charge, 604 West Main Street, Franklin, Tenn. 37064. For more information, visit www.franklinscharge.org/support/.