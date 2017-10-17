As holiday season nears, mall offers "hundreds" of jobs

CoolSprings Galleria is hosting a Holiday Job Fair from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19.

Hundreds of full- and part-time positions, from seasonal to permanent, are available. The job fair will take place in Center Court.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring resumes, dress for an interview, and be ready to talk to potential employers.

A sampling of participating stores include The Cheesecake Factory, American Girl, Sephora, Kona Grill, Belk, Clark Shoes, Altar’d State, Red Lobster, Hollister Co., and many more.

Appointments are not necessary and applicants will be seen on a first come, first serve basis. Hiring managers will be at the fair, actively recruiting. Attendees should be prepared for on-the-spot interviews. A full list of participating businesses can be found here: http://www. coolspringsgalleria.com/event/ blta533d55ce2976486.