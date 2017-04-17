As World Wide Web turns 25, public forum will explore risks, benefits of Internet use

Use of the Internet and the World Wide Web have opened literally billions of documents, information sources, shopping options and entertainment options to much of the world in the past few decades.

The results have been mixed: almost half of the world’s people have access to the Internet, and it has had profound effects on global culture.

A forum on April 23 forum at Christ Presbyterian Church, “Life Through a Screen: The Benefits, Risks, & Wounds of the Internet,” will explore some of those effects.

Christ Presbyterian Senior Pastor Scott Sauls will host this free public forum featuring three 10-minute talks from three guest panelists, followed by a panel discussion and Q&A moderated by Emmy Award-winning television host Elisabeth Hasselbeck

The forum will explore the the emotional, social and spiritual impact of a life spent online.

The speakers/panelists are:

Annie F. Downs, best-selling Nashville author and speaker whose topic is: My Love Hate Relationship with the Internet;

Mark Pfuetze, PhD, M.Div., LPC, assistant professor, Covenant Theological Seminary. whose topic is: How Pornography is Vandalizing Our Souls;

and a High School Essay Winner (name to be announced April 23 ), whose topic will be: A Teen Perspective on Social Media.

Christ Presbyterian Church is just west of Brentwood at 2323 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN 37215.

Admission is free but registration is required.