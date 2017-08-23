Assistant district attorney interested in County Commission seat

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

An assistant district attorney whose passion is protecting children now wants to throw in her name as a candidate for District 3 County Commissioner.

Jennifer Mason wrote in an application letter to the County Commission that the easy answer for why she wanted to be considered for the open District 3 seat would be to support schools, law enforcement, be a good steward to taxpayer money and maintain the quality of life of Williamson County.

“My answer goes a little deeper,” she wrote. “I want to serve as a County Commissioner because my job as an assistant district attorney for the 21st Judicial District has given me unique insight into areas of need within Williamson County.”

The Williamson County Commission is set to vote next month on a replacement for former District 3 County Commissioner Matt Milligan, who resigned due to moving out of the district.

Mason has been a district attorney for the 21st Judicial District since Nov. 2005. She moved to Spring Hill in 2006 and serves on two homeowners association boards.

She is married to Cory Mason, assistant communications director for Williamson County Schools. They have a son who just started school in Williamson County.