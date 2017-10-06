ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood Academy

Gracie Pederson

Sophomore

Gracie Pederson, daughter of Caroline Pederson, is a sophomore at Brentwood Academy and a member of the girls volleyball team.

She plays the position of outside hitter and is also a member of a separate beach volleyball team.

She started playing when she was six years old. She said, “I started volleyball so I could be like my older sister, Ellie.” She said her love of the sport just continued to grow from that point.

One of her highlights since playing for BA was winning the first tournament in the school’s history her freshman year.

Pederson relies heavily on herself for the motivation and drive to keep training. She said she always wants to keep pushing herself to her limit. She also has future goals in place, such as playing volleyball in college, that she really wants to accomplish.

When asked what she loves and values most about volleyball, she said, “I love being a part of a team and the rush of adrenaline I get when playing. I also love getting to travel the world for the sport.” She added, “I also feel closest to God when playing.”

Her sister Ellie, who also plays volleyball, is one of her biggest role models and inspirations. She said they are very similar, almost like twins, and that she values her competitive, hard-working spirit.

Outside of volleyball, she also enjoys being a part of Spanish Club, Chorus and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She also has a passion for singing and songwriting.

As far as the future, she does not have a specific college picked out just yet. However, she hopes to pursue a degree in marine biology.