ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood Academy

Jackson Sirmon

Senior

Jackson Sirmon, son of Peter and Lindsay Sirmon, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the varsity football team.

He plays the position of linebacker for the team.

He started out playing flag football in second grade and made the switch to regular football in fifth grade and has been playing ever since. He also started running track this year for Brentwood Academy after deciding he wanted a new spring sport to try out.

He said the biggest highlight for him on the team was winning last year’s state championship against Montgomery Bell Academy.

When asked what he loves most about football, he said it is “the coordination and communication it takes for a team to play a good game.”

His inspiration to train and compete comes from his desire to continue to get better at the game and from how much he loves the sport.

His role model is his father, Peter.

“He’s a good person to look up to and has a good character,” he said.

Outside of football, Sirmon enjoys watching movies. One of his favorites is Interstellar.

After graduating, he plans to attend Washington University where he will continue playing football.