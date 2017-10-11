ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood Academy

Felicity Chandler

Freshman

Felicity Chandler, daughter of Tashina and Dusty Chandler, is a freshman at Brentwood Academy and a member of the girls soccer team.

She plays the position of center forward for the team.

So far this season, Chandler’s biggest accomplishment was scoring her first two goals in a game against Franklin Road Academy. She said it was a collaborative effort between her and all of her teammates.

She started kicking around a soccer ball at the extremely young age of two. She said, “I began playing because I wanted to be as good as my older sister, Olivia.”

Chandler really values the friendships she has formed on her team.

“What I love most about BA’s team is that each and every one of the girls has everyone’s back and they strive for everyone to succeed.”

On that same topic, Chandler said the biggest lesson she has learned is that she cannot win on her own; it is a complete team effort. “I have learned that you can’t play for yourself, you have to play for everyone,” she said.

Two of her greatest role models are her father and grandfather. She said that they are always at her games and support her in everything she does. “I strive to be like them,” Chandler said.

Outside of soccer, she is also on the basketball, softball and track teams and is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Although she is only a freshman, Chandler already has her future academic career planned. She would like to attend Vanderbilt University to eventually become either a cardiac surgeon or a neurosurgeon.