ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood Academy

Jackson Gregory

Senior

Jackson Gregory, son of William and Beth Gregory, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the varsity boys cross country team.

This year, he ran a personal record at Wingfoot Cross Country Invite in Atlanta, Ga., with a time of 16:26 in a 5K.

Gregory began running in sixth grade when he was on the track team. In seventh grade, he decided to try cross country and has been doing it ever since.

He really values the competitive aspect of cross country as well as the rewarding feeling of lots of hard work paying off. He also said he loves the camaraderie he has with his teammates.

When asked what he has learned from cross country, he said, “perseverance, patience, trust and team work.”

He said that his future goal of winning at State for his fourth year in a row and getting to regionals and nationals is what keeps him motivated when training.

Gregory is also on the school’s Varsity boys soccer team. Outside of sports, he is a part of Model U.N., Youth Legislature, Student Leadership Team and Admission Ambassadors.

For fun, he enjoys hanging out with friends, skiing and watching any and all Vanderbilt sports.

As far as the future, he is considering a few schools including Texas Christian University, Furman University and the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.